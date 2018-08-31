SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — One of the busiest travel weekends of the year is currently under way.

But as CBSLA’s Michele Gile reports, some travelers heading out are going to have to dig deeper into their wallets to check in their bags. Two airlines hiked baggage fees for travelers this week and it is possible others may follow the trend.

If you want to check bags you’ll need to cough up a bit more when flying on United and JetBlue.

The news is just another slap in the face for travelers.

“I feel like they are already gouging our eyes out,” said traveler Maggie Zuegner at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. “So what’s 5 more dollars?”

Beginning Friday, tickets purchased on JetBlue and United Airlines included the new luggage fees.

It’s for all flights to Central and North America and the Caribbean.

The cost for the first bag went up from $25 to $30. And there’s a $5 price hike for the second bag — it’s now 40 bucks.

Passengers just landing at John Wayne Airport hadn’t heard about the change but are OK with it.

“I have the United credit card so I get a free bag,” said traveler Jennifer Hill. “So I’m OK with it.”