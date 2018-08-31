Looking for the best new shoe and apparel outlets in West Hollywood? These fresh spots are worth checking out. Read on for the newest places to visit the next time you’re searching for new fashion around town.

AMANU

605 N. W Knoll Drive, West Hollywood

AMANU is a custom shoe store that, according to its website, “celebrates a timeless, human moment to create a made-to-measure sandal — right in front of your eyes.”

As we’ve previously reported, over 400 customizable shoe possibilities are on offer, each created using fine Italian materials and techniques passed from generation to generation. (You can view the collection here.)

With just one review so far, AMANU has already made a positive impression.

Yelper Katherine J., who reviewed the new spot, Aug. 3, wrote, “Amanu is perfect for the shopper who loves a one-of-a-kind product, because it’s made specially for you. Their custom-made sandals are chic, versatile and incredibly reasonable for the service they’re providing. I have one pair and can’t wait to go back for more!”

AMANU is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. daily.

The RealReal

8500 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood

The RealReal is a vintage consignment spot, offering men’s and women’s clothing, along with accessories, home furnishings and children’s items.

With locations from coast to coast, customers can explore vintage luxury offerings from Burberry to Prada, or consign their own items authenticated by in-house experts. (You can view the full online shop here.)

With a four-star Yelp rating, The RealReal is off to a positive start with locals.

Yelper Mel A., who reviewed the shop on Aug. 23, wrote, “Loved shopping here! I’ve been an online customer for a few years. This is the best curated luxury consignment I’ve seen.”

The RealReal is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Sunday.

Nike By Melrose

8552 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood

Nike is a popular global chain specializing in sportswear, sneakers, everyday clothing, back-to-school basics and more.

With locations situated around the world, the company strives to “do everything possible to expand human potential,” Nike says on its website, “creating groundbreaking sport innovations” and making products more sustainably. (Check out the online shop here.)

Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.

Yelper Amelia F., who visited Nike by Melrose on Aug. 11, wrote, “They had awesome colors and patterns for women’s running shorts and tops. Great shoe selection for both men and women! Best part is that the fitting room mirrors had there own lighting — the color can be changed depending on what you’re trying on or your mood.”

The RealReal is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Wednesday-Monday and 9 a.m.–8 p.m. on Tuesday.