LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers added another piece for their playoff run following the acquisition of Nationals closer Ryan Madson.

Hours later, the Dodgers acquired veteran third baseman David Freese (a former Angel, as well) in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor league infielder Jesus Manuel Valdez.

Freese, 35, has played in 93 games for Pittsburgh this season, hitting .282 with 29 runs, 10 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 42 RBI along with a .780 OPS. The veteran infielder has put up very similar splits against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers, hitting .284 (31-for-109) against southpaws compared to a .281 (36-for-128) mark against righties. Defensively, he has appeared in 54 games at third base and 15 games at first base this year, posting a combined .977 fielding percentage.

The 10-year Major League veteran was part of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2011 World Series championship team where he earned the World Series MVP Award. The Corpus Christi, Texas native is a career .274/.347/.413 hitter with 182 doubles, 100 home runs and 497 RBI over 10 big leagues seasons with the Cardinals (2009-2013), Los Angeles Angels (2014-2015) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2016-2018). Freese was originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the ninth round of the 2006 First-Year Player Draft.

Valdez, 20, made his professional debut with the DSL Dodgers this season after signing with the organization on July 20, 2017. In 60 games with the DSL Dodgers Guerrero, he has hit .230 with 44 runs, 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 27 RBI along with a .343 on-base percentage.

To create room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred right-handed pitcher Erik Goeddel to the 60-day disabled list (right elbow inflammation).