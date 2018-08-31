LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers Friday acquired right-handed pitcher Ryan Madson in a trade with the Washington Nationals in exchange for minor league right-hander Andrew Istler.

Madson, 38, has made 49 relief appearances with Washington this year, going 2-5 with four saves and a 5.28 ERA (26 ER/44.1 IP).

Earlier this month, the revamping Nationals traded off the right side of their infield — all-star second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Cubs and slugger Matt Adams to his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Madson is a SoCal native who hails from Long Beach. He’s been a member of two World Series championship clubs (2008 & 2015) in 13 Major League seasons with the Phillies (2003-2011), Royals (2015), A’s (2016-2017) and Nationals (2017-2018), posting a 61-48 record with 91 saves and a 3.45 ERA in 731 games (18 starts).

Istler, 25, has spent the 2018 season with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, combining for a 4-4 record, 2.53 ERA in 29 games (one start). He was originally selected by the Dodgers in the 23rd round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.

To create room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated left-handed pitcher Adam Liberatore for assignment.