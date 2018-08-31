MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — A deadly crash in Moreno Valley Friday night left four dead.

It happened on the 60 Freeway near Redlands Boulevard, shutting down traffic during one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The CHP confirmed that street racing played a factor in the crash.

Firefighters were working to get two more bodies trapped inside of a white car that was overturned on the freeway.

Officials said that three cars were racing on the freeway before one of them, the white car, lost control. It first hit a dirt median before then hitting the guardrail, then the concrete median, then flipping over, killing the four people inside the car.

A fifth person at the scene was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CHP says that the victims are likely all in their early 20s.

Police are still looking for the two other cars they say were involved in the crash. They say it is a black or silver 2017 or 2018 Honda Civic and then a black Mazda hatchback.

