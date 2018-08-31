So you’re hungry — and you’re ready for some American food. Good news: we’ve found the freshest spots to satisfy your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for burgers, grilled cheese and other American fare.

Slater’s 50/50

17071 Beach Blvd.

Slater’s 50/50 is a sports bar and casual eatery that recently reopened its doors in Huntington Beach. It’s now located in the space formerly occupied by Chili’s Grill and Bar.

The fast-growing burger chain was founded in 2009 by Scott Slater, the business says on its website, a Southern California native “with a passion for bacon, burgers and craft beer and a disdain for the boring.”

Menu offerings include sandwiches, wings, salads, shakes and gourmet burgers like the spot’s American-raised bison and bacon consisting of Swiss cheese, jalapeño-bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and sage aioli on a honey wheat bun. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.

“The decor of the new location is cute,” wrote Yelper Cassidy V. “Me and my man had been waiting for the new location to finally open up and we were not disappointed. The food was great and our server Cameron was awesome.”

Slater’s 50/50 is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.–midnight on Saturday, and 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Grater Grilled Cheese

120 Fifth St.

Grater Grilled Cheese is a traditional American spot, serving up revamped grilled cheese sandwiches, burgers and more.

Beginning with “a passion for the great American grilled cheese sandwich and a food truck,” per its website, the regional chain now serves locations in San Diego, Irvine and (soon) Eastlake, drawing praise from notable publications along the way.

Come indulge in cheesy signature sandwiches like the Modena grilled cheese with roasted bell peppers, goat cheese, balsamic glaze and white truffle oil; or lobster pomme frites (french fries) topped with Parmesan cheese, truffle oil, parsley, “krab” and beer chipotle aioli. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelpers are generally positive about Grater Grilled Cheese, which currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on the site.

L T., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 25, wrote, “It was the most amazingly delicious grilled cheese I’ve ever tasted! Definitely a winner!”

“I had a regular grilled cheese sandwich, with tomato added,” shared Yelper Dan R. “It was really good — crunchy outside and gooey inside. Plus, it was quite big too.”

Grater Grilled Cheese is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.

Springdale Cafe

15752 Springdale St.

Springdale Cafe is an all-day breakfast and brunch spot, offering hotcakes, burritos, sandwiches and more.

For breakfast, try the Denver omelet with grilled ham, onions, bell peppers and mixed cheese; or classic French toast with bacon and eggs.

Lunch offerings include appetizers, pasta dishes and handcrafted burgers like the Smokehouse topped with bacon, onion rings, American cheese, spread sauce and the usual fixings (lettuce, tomato, pickle).

Springdale Cafe’s current rating of 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback from diners.

Yelper Steve M., who visited the restaurant on June 1, wrote, “Just opened up and it’s a great spot to eat casual cafe-style food. I ordered the chicken bacon ciabatta sandwich with fries. It was delicious and the bread was toasted perfectly.”

And Yelper Kris P. added, “The food is fresh and hot, and prepared in front of you! I love the BLT. Great service! The owner Anthony is very friendly.”

Springdale Cafe is open from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekends.