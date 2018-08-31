If you’ve got Italian fare on the brain, you’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest Los Angeles eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for Italian food.

Hippo

5916 1/2 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park

Hippo is an Italian restaurant that comes courtesy of James Beard award-winning chef Matt Molina, Eater Los Angeles reports, whose resume includes LA’s Triple Beam Pizza and Osteria Mozza.

The accomplished chef is turning out a variety of Italian-style dishes, including guinea hen agnolotti with butter, sage and parmigiano reggiano; and clam pasta with oregano, garlic and bread crumbs. (See the full menu here.)

Hippo currently holds 4.5 stars out of 82 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Marielisa A., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 16, wrote, “All of the food we had was extraordinary. … Corn pasta: many people have said this and I will say it again — you must get the corn pasta! The portion is on the smaller side, but the amount of flavor that comes out in each bite is so worth it.

“The food was wonderful,” shared Yelper Peter T. “I loved the simplicity mixed with a sense of adventure. The lasagna with pork ragu was incredible.”

Hippo is open from 5–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Alfredo’s Pizza

5450 Pico Blvd., Suite 101, Mid-City

Alfredo’s Pizza is an Italian eatery, serving up fresh pizza pies and more in Mid-City.

“A piece of Italy has come to Los Angeles,” says the restaurant on its website, in the form of specialty pizzas, sandwiches and Italian classics like eggplant Parmesan; baked ziti; and chicken piccata cooked in olive oil, Carlo Rossi Chablis wine and caper sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 54 reviews on Yelp, Alfredo’s Pizza has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Dan P., who reviewed it on July 19, wrote, “Wonderful service! Small space, but in a nice, cozy way where you feel well treated by the staff. I got the lasagna and my friend got the pepperoni pizza. Both were amazing!”

“Welcome to the neighborhood Alfredo!” said Yelper JoAnn C. “This family-owned pizzeria is excellent. N.Y.-style pizza with thin crust, a bit of cornmeal on the bottom, tangy sauce and gooey cheese — the perfect fold-in-half slice.”

Alfredo’s Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Pizza Di Mamma

3601 W. Third St., Koreatown

Italian eatery Pizza Di Mamma recently opened in Koreatown with housemade pastas, pizza and more.

Come try classic fettuccine Alfredo with chicken and asparagus, or indulge your carnivorous side with Pizza Carnivora — a pie topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, sausage and ham. (Check out the full menu here.)

Yelpers are excited about Pizza Di Mamma, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.

Gizelle Catherine Grace C. wrote, “Hands down the best pizza I have had in LA! I’ve been here for about seven years and am from the East Coast, so I was very pleasantly surprised that the quality was so close to N.Y.-style pizza!”

And Yelper Scott E. added, “It was a solid pizza. Perfect amount of authentic flair. Good ratios of cheese, sauce and crust. Good crust, not thick, more authentic.”

Pizza Di Mamma is open from 11:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. daily.