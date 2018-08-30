SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — Authorities said a female suspect was fatally shot during an officer-involved shooting in South Pasadena.

Police said the woman pulled out a gun before she was shot Thursday just before 2 p.m.

The gun turned out to be a BB gun, authorities said.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Fremont Street by a landlord who asked for a welfare check on a tenant he said was having issues.

When police arrived, they said they confronted the woman in a hallway.

They said the woman refused to drop her weapon. Police shot her at least once in the torso.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.