Filed Under:Toluca Lake

TOLUCA LAKE (CBSLA) – Firefighters freed a trespasser who got trapped between a wall and a garage for what may have been several hours on a property in Toluca Lake Thursday morning.

capture109 Toluca Lake Trespasser Rescued After Getting Stuck In Wall

Cell phone video of firefighters rescuing the man. Aug. 30, 2018. (Courtesy video)

According to Los Angeles police, the incident appears to have begun at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, when a homeowner in the 10400 block of Whipple Street observed surveillance video that appeared to show a person on the property. The video never showed the person leaving, police said.

At some point Thursday, the homeowner searched the property and discovered the suspect somehow stuck between a wall and a garage.

At around 8:10 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to conduct a rescue of the suspect. It took more than an hour for firefighters to free the man, who was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unclear exactly how many hours the man was trapped before being found.

Police are investigating whether the suspect is linked to a possible burglary call from another neighbor at around 8 p.m. Wednesday who reported seeing two men jumping a fence in the neighborhood.

