TOLUCA LAKE (CBSLA) – Firefighters freed a trespasser who got trapped between a wall and a garage for what may have been several hours on a property in Toluca Lake Thursday morning.

According to Los Angeles police, the incident appears to have begun at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, when a homeowner in the 10400 block of Whipple Street observed surveillance video that appeared to show a person on the property. The video never showed the person leaving, police said.

At some point Thursday, the homeowner searched the property and discovered the suspect somehow stuck between a wall and a garage.

At around 8:10 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to conduct a rescue of the suspect. It took more than an hour for firefighters to free the man, who was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unclear exactly how many hours the man was trapped before being found.

Police are investigating whether the suspect is linked to a possible burglary call from another neighbor at around 8 p.m. Wednesday who reported seeing two men jumping a fence in the neighborhood.