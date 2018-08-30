ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for suspect who shot and killed a man late Wednesday night while he was walking in Rosemead.

The 47-year-old victim was shot to death in the 8000 block of Garvey Avenue at around 11 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

A deputy driving in the area heard gunshots and drove to the scene to find the man suffering from several gunshot wounds, LASD said. He died at the scene. His name was not released.

According to the sheriff’s department, the victim was walking with a female acquaintance when the shooting occurred. The woman told detectives she heard the gunshots and then saw a male suspect running west on a Garvey Avenue sidewalk.

There was no immediate suspect description or motive in the killing. Police are unsure if it is gang-related.