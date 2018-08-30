IRVINE (CBSLA) — The most famous burger chain on the West Coast is facing calls for a boycott from a California Democratic leader over its contributions to the state’s Republican Party.

In-N-Out Burgers donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party on Aug. 27, according to a public filing with the Secretary of State.

Eric Bauman, the chairman of the California Democratic Party took to social media Wednesday night to call for a boycott in response to the filing.

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

Bauman wrote: “Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!”

Long considered a conservative-leaning fast food chain known for printing Bible verses on its packaging, Irvine-based In-N-Out has donated roughly $30,000 to the California GOP in both 2016 and 2017.

But in 2018, the chain has also contributed $50,000 to Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy, a pro-business political action committee founded by Democratic operative David Townsend.