BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A woman was shot and killed in Boyle Heights early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred at around 4:50 a.m. in the area of Whittier Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, near Sunrise Elementary School. The woman had been shot multiple time, Los Angeles police said. She died at the scene.

LAPD said there were no safety concerns for the school.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately disclosed. It was unclear if police had identified a motive or suspects.