GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – An 11-year-old girl was killed by her stepfather and her mother was shot and stabbed in Garden Grove, police said Wednesday.

At around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 8900 block of Blossom Avenue, where the girl was discovered murdered and her 36-year-old mother was found both stabbed and shot, Garden Grove police said.

The 11-year-old girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The mother survived and is in unknown condition.

The girl’s stepfather, later identified as 73-year-old Tanh Thien Tran, sustained self-inflicted stab wounds and was arrested, according to police.

Two boys, ages 6 and 2, were unharmed at the scene. The mother was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The apparently suicidal man was standing on a back patio, suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds. Police fired less-than-lethal rounds at Tran to subdue him, KCAL9’s Michele Gile reported.

Tran was taken to a hospital and treated for stab wounds.

Police say he will be booked on suspicion of murder.