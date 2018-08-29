GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – An 11-year-old girl was killed by her stepfather and her mother was shot and stabbed in Garden Grove, police said Wednesday.

At around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 8900 block of Blossom Avenue, where the girl was discovered murdered and her 36-year-old mother was found both stabbed and shot, Garden Grove police said.

The 11-year-old girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The mother survived and is in unknown condition.

The girl’s stepfather, later identified as 73-year-old Tanh Thien Tran, sustained self-inflicted stab wounds and was arrested, according to police.

ggsus Stepfather In Custody After 11 Year Old Daughter Murdered, Mother Stabbed In Garden Grove

Tanh Thien Tran (Photo via Garden Grove PD)

Two boys, ages 6 and 2, were unharmed at the scene. The mother was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The apparently suicidal man was standing on a back patio, suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds. Police fired less-than-lethal rounds at Tran to subdue him, KCAL9’s Michele Gile reported.

Tran was taken to a hospital and treated for stab wounds.

Police say he will be booked on suspicion of murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s