LA VERNE (CBSLA) – There were several aftershocks following Tuesday night’s magnitude 4.4 earthquake that struck north of La Verne.

The earthquake hit at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday about 2.5 miles north of La Verne, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck at a depth of 3.7 miles.

“Kaboom and it just kind of shook,” La Verne resident Rosalinda Shepherd told CBS2. “And then it just another shook.”

It was felt across the Southland, including at police headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, Glendale and Lakewood, and in Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern and San Diego counties. Seismologist Lucy Jones said the quake was not on the Sierra Madre fault, one of the largest in the region, but on an ancillary structure.

The earthquake was felt during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Anaheim Angels in Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

“We just had a little rolling earthquake here,” the TV announcer said on air.

Security cameras captured shaking at a convenience store in Pomona. Edwards Theater in La Verne evacuated its customers and asked them to remain outside for about one hour.

There were no reports of damage or injury anywhere in the Southland.

The USGS reported that a second magnitude 3.4 earthquake hit near the same area about a minute after the first. A magnitude 2.1 aftershock struck at 1:56 a.m. in the same area. That was followed by a magnitude 1.9 quake in Loma Linda at 2:35 a.m. There were more than a dozen such aftershocks.

The earthquake was the largest in Southern California since Dec. 29, 2015, when a magnitude-4.3 quake struck near Devore, in San Bernardino County, Jones said.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck in La Habra on March 28, 2014.

“This is a very ordinary earthquake for California, the size that we have several times a year somewhere in the state,” Jones said.

Meanwhile, the Caltech Seismological Laboratory in Pasadena reported that its early warning system in its lab worked, issuing a warning seconds before the earthquake struck.

This comes as a new QuakeAlert app created by Santa Monica-based Early Warning Labs, in collaboration with the USGS, is using the same technology as Caltech’s that would provide the public a warning within 60 seconds of such an earthquake. The app is in the testing phase and has not yet been released to the public.

“The mobile application right now is in a beta test with a select group of users,” said Joshua Bashioum with Early Warning Labs. “We’re hoping to get the approvals that we need to be able to roll out to some hundred-thousand people that are on the wait list, to get them on board, do some sort of capacity testing that we need to do, as far as with push notifications, and ultimately release it out to users throughout California and L.A.”

