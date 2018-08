LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police chased a reported carjacking suspect Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area.

A man driving a white pick-up truck is said to have backed into a police car during a traffic stop and then fled, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

Police say the uniddentified suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer.

The chase ended just before 3 p.m.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.