MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Manhattan Beach police have released a sketch of the man suspected of raping a woman in her home this weekend.

The attack happened Sunday at around 8:30 p.m. after the woman was dropped off at her home on the 900 block of Valley Drive. The victim had been out with friends in Hermosa Beach.

A neighbor told CBS2 the victim recounted the story to him, saying the man appeared at her door and asked if her husband or son were home. She lives with her son who was not home at the time.

She told police the man then entered through the front door and raped her.

After the attack, the man then asked for a rag to clean up the door knobs to erase all traces of his DNA, the neighbor claimed. Police have DNA evidence from the scene that was submitted for testing. The suspect at one point told the woman he was a psychopath and urged her not to “say anything because he is already supposedly registered,” according the neighbor.

The man then left out the front door and fled; it is unclear if he left on foot or in a vehicle. Police do not know if the man was waiting for the victim or if her followed her home from Hermosa Beach.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 40s, 6 feet 2 inches tall with an athletic build. He possibly has a thin mustache and a medium complexion. At the time of the assault, he was wearing tan shorts, a dark T-shirt and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Manhattan Beach police at (310)802-5125 or (310)902-5171. People can also leave tips anonymously at (800)222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.

