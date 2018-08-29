GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – An 11-year-old girl was murdered and her mother was shot and stabbed in Garden Grove Wednesday morning.

(Garden Grove PD)

The girl was discovered murdered at 6:30 a.m. and her 36-year-old mother was found both stabbed and shot in the 9800 block of Blossom Avenue, Garden Grove police report.

The girl’s father sustained self-inflicted stab wounds and was arrested, police said.

Two boys, ages 6 and 2, were unharmed at the scene. The mother was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The exact circumstances of the killing were not immediately confirmed.

