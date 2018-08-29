SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — The California Assembly has voted to require all public universities to offer medication abortions at their campus health centers.

Senate Bill 320 approved Wednesday would make California the first state with such a mandate.

None of the 34 University of California or California State University campuses currently offer abortion services.

Private donors have agreed to pay millions of dollars in startup costs including ultrasound machines and staff training. Universities would be required to offer the service by 2022. Medication abortion uses two pills to induce abortion up to 10 weeks into pregnancy.

Abortion rights advocates say it can be difficult and expensive for women to seek abortions off campus.

“The movement to get medication abortion on campus began when students recognized our need for it,” said Adiba Khan of Berkeley Students United for Reproductive Justice. “Now, we need our lawmakers to vote to make abortion care on campus a reality and ensure that all students have access to abortion care, wherever they live or go to school.”

Students for Life, a pro-life group, called the vote a tragedy.

The measure returns to the Senate.

