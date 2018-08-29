STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Two people were injured after a car which was street racing slammed into a FedEx store in Studio City in the early morning hours Wednesday.

The collision occurred at the FedEx Office Print and Ship Center located at 12101 Ventura Blvd. sometime before 3:30 a.m.

Witnesses told CBS2 a Lexus was street racing with a Porsche down Ventura when the Lexus lost control, went onto the sidewalk and then crashed through the front windows of the FedEx store, which was open at the time with customers inside.

According to witnesses, the Porsche initially stopped and its occupants got out and helped pull the driver out of the Lexus. They then got back in the Porsche and sped away.

The driver of the Lexus and one of the customers were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews had to use heavy tools to remove the wedged Lexus from the store. An LAFD Urban Search and Rescue team was on scene to assess the damage to the building and determine if it is safe enough to open later Wednesday.

Bottles of alcohol could be seen being removed from the Lexus.

Los Angeles police are currently looking for any security video from nearby businesses that could help them in their investigation.