MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who broke into Manhattan Beach home and sexually assaulted a woman Sunday evening.

The assault occurred in the 900 block of Valley Drive at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to Manhattan Beach police, the woman had come home at about 8:30 p.m. Shortly after, a man walked in through the front door and raped her, police said.

The suspect then fled. It is unclear if he escaped in a car or on foot, police said.

The woman was not physically hurt. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The suspect is described as black, in his early 40s, athletic, clean cut, 6-foot-2 with a medium complexion. He possibly had a thin mustache. He was wearing tan shorts, a dark t-shirt and gray tennis shoes.

Investigators are hoping to obtain surveillance video of the suspect from any nearby homes. Anyone with information on the case should call police at 310-802-5171.