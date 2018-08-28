WESTCHESTER (CBSLA) – A pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a multi-vehicle wreck during rush hour Tuesday morning at a major Westchester intersection in which several people were injured.

According to Los Angeles police, at 7:36 a.m. officers began pursuing a stolen GMC Truck carrying two people. The chase ended about four minutes later with a multi-vehicle crash at Lincoln Boulevard and Manchester Avenue. Aerial footage from the scene appeared to show at least four involved vehicles.

Multiple patients were rushed by ambulance to nearby hospitals, the L.A. Fire Department confirmed. The exact number of patients and the nature of their injuries were not confirmed.

Both suspects were taken into custody, police said. Their names and the circumstances that prompted the chase were not immediately disclosed.

Several lanes of the intersection were shut down while emergency crews cleared the scene.