  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Westchester

WESTCHESTER (CBSLA) – A pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a multi-vehicle wreck during rush hour Tuesday morning at a major Westchester intersection in which several people were injured.

capture97 Stolen Truck Pursuit Ends With Crash, Injuries At Major Westchester Intersection

(CBS2)

According to Los Angeles police, at 7:36 a.m. officers began pursuing a stolen GMC Truck carrying two people. The chase ended about four minutes later with a multi-vehicle crash at Lincoln Boulevard and Manchester Avenue. Aerial footage from the scene appeared to show at least four involved vehicles.

Multiple patients were rushed by ambulance to nearby hospitals, the L.A. Fire Department confirmed. The exact number of patients and the nature of their injuries were not confirmed.

Both suspects were taken into custody, police said. Their names and the circumstances that prompted the chase were not immediately disclosed.

Several lanes of the intersection were shut down while emergency crews cleared the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s