LA VERNE (CBSLA) — A magnitude-4.4 earthquake struck three miles north of La Verne at 7:33 p.m. tonight, according to the Caltech Seismological Laboratory.

The quake was felt at police headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, Glendale, Lakewood and other parts of the Greater Los Angeles area.

A Lakewood resident said the earthquake was “real sharp and fast.”

USGS also recorded a 3.4 magnitude earthquake about a minute later centered in La Verne as well.

