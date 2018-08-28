LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Deputies Tuesday were investigating two reported home invasion robberies in the city of Norwalk, authorities said.

One of the alleged robberies occurred on the 11900 block of Olive Street around 3:30 p.m. and the second on the 12700 block of Larwin Road earlier this afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department.

Schools in the area were initially placed on lockdown, which was lifted by mid-afternoon.

It wasn’t clear whether the suspects got away with any items in either case.

Authorities are asking for the public to avoid the area.