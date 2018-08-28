  • KCAL9On Air

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Hazmat crews were trying to contain a fuel leak after a docked boat became submerged at the Marina Pacifica in Long Beach early Tuesday morning.

capture94 Docked Boat Leaks Fuel, Sinks At Long Beach Marina

(Mark Dunn/CBS2)

Long Beach Fire Department hazmat teams were called out sometime before 2:45 a.m. after the owner awoke to discover the newly-purchased boat sinking while at its mooring

The fire department crews notified the Coast Guard and was working to pull the boat out of the water and stop the leak.

There was no word on what caused the boat to sink. The circumstances of the incident were under investigation.

