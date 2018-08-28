SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — California will become the first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial under a bill signed Tuesday by Governor Jerry Brown.

The new law – which will take effect on January 1, 2020 – establishes a new system for determining a defendant’s custody status while they await trial based on an assessment of risk to public safety and probability of missing a court date rather than their ability to pay cash bail.

“Today, California reforms its bail system so that rich and poor alike are treated fairly,” said Governor Brown.

