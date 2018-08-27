HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Grammy-winning song parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic received a star Monday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I kind of feel like this is maybe my one real shot at immortality because I know that now my name is gonna basically be here until the end of civilization, which, let’s face it, is probably like three or four months away,” he said.

Disc jockey Dr. Demento and actor Thomas Lennon were among those joining Yankovic at the ceremony across from the TCL Chinese Theatres on Hollywood Boulevard.

Yankovic has earned four Grammy Awards and has been nominated for a Grammy 11 times.

His memorable songs include “Eat It,” a parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” that reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. That song earned Yankovic his first Grammy in 1984.

Yankovic won his second Grammy in 1988 for best concept music video for “I’m Fat.”

The Downey native was raised in Lynwood.

Yankovic wrote and starred in the 1989 film comedy “UHF” and created and starred in the 1997 CBS Saturday morning children’s series, “The Weird Al Show.”

