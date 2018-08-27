WASHINGTON (CBS News/AP) – President Trump announced a trade “understanding” with Mexico Monday that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mr. Trump said he wants to get rid of the name “NAFTA” entirely, saying it has negative connotations.

“They used to call it NAFTA, we’re going to call it the United-States Mexico trade agreement,” Mr. Trump said.

It’s unclear yet if Canada will be a part of any revised agreement. Mr. Trump said “we’ll see” if Canada can be a part of the deal, or if it will be a part of a separate deal. Mr. Trump said the existing deal will be terminated when there is an agreement from both countries. Mr. Trump threatened tariffs on cars if Canada doesn’t reach an agreement with the U.S.

Mr. Trump invited Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on the phone, after some technical difficulties.

“I thought we would congratulate each other before it got out, and I know we will have a formal news conference in the not-too-distant future,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump, according to the White House press pool, ignored reporters’ questions about the legacy of Sen. John McCain, who passed away after a battle with brain cancer on Saturday.

“A big deal looking good with Mexico!” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday morning, making no mention of Canada.

A big deal looking good with Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Nieto tweeted just before Mr. Trump’s announcement that he spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the status of NAFTA negotiations and progress the U.S. and Mexico have made, and expressed the importance of Canada’s involvement in the negotiations.

He hablado con el Presidente @realDonaldTrump. México y Estados Unidos han alcanzado un entendimiento comercial. Deseamos la reincorporación de Canadá a las pláticas para lograr una exitosa negociación trilateral del TLCAN esta misma semana. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) August 27, 2018

Canada points out, however, that its signature is required.

“Canada is encouraged by the continued optimism shown by our negotiating partners,” said Adam Austen, spokesperson for Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s minister of foreign affairs. “Progress between Mexico and the United States is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement. We are in regular contact with our negotiating partners, and we will continue to work toward a modernized NAFTA. We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class. Canada’s signature is required.”

Mr. Trump has derided NAFTA as the worst trade deal ever signed. But it’s taken more than 18 months in office to reach any sort of agreement.

