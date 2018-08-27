LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Six football players have been suspended for the UCLA’s season-opener against Cincinnati Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

The school announced Monday in a news release that tight end Devin Asiasi, running back Soso Jamabo, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, defensive back Mo Osling, defensive lineman Moses Robinson-Carr and center Boss Tagaloa had been suspended for “violations of Athletic Department policies.”

The school did not elaborate.

Saturday will be Chip Kelly’s first game coaching the Bruins, who signed the former Oregon and NFL head coach to a five-year, $23 million contract last November. He was brought in to replace the fired Jim Mora.