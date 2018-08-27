  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:UCLA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Six football players have been suspended for the UCLA’s season-opener against Cincinnati Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Six UCLA Football Players Suspended For Opener

FILE — Running back Soso Jamabo of UCLA carries the ball to score on a 23 yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the UNLV Rebels at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 10, 2016. (Getty Images)

The school announced Monday in a news release that tight end Devin Asiasi, running back Soso Jamabo, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, defensive back Mo Osling, defensive lineman Moses Robinson-Carr and center Boss Tagaloa had been suspended for “violations of Athletic Department policies.”

The school did not elaborate.

Saturday will be Chip Kelly’s first game coaching the Bruins, who signed the former Oregon and NFL head coach to a five-year, $23 million contract last November. He was brought in to replace the fired Jim Mora.

