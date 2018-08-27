FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Fountain Valley overnight Sunday.

The collision occurred at around midnight at the intersection of Bushard Street and Warner Avenue, at a crossing near a 405 Freeway on-ramp.

A 7-Eleven employee told CBS2 that she and a co-worker were outside when they heard a loud noise and immediately knew there had been an accident.

Fountain Valley police officers responded to find the victim dead at the scene.

The 7-Eleven employee told CBS2 the victim was believed to be a woman. However, police did not confirm the victim’s gender or identity or the circumstances of the crash.

A description of the suspect or the wanted vehicle were not immediately released.