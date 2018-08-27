Filed Under:Boulder, Malibu Canyon Road

MALIBU (CBSLA) — A falling boulder struck a car on Malibu Canyon Road on Monday afternoon, forcing the closure of all lanes over stability concerns. The road was reopened Monday evening.

The incident was first reported to Los Angeles County firefighters at 1:37 p.m. as a person trapped inside a car. Firefighters were able to free the victim, who was not seriously injured, and Public Works employees were able to move the boulder off the car.

A Sigalert was issued shortly after the incident, closing all lanes of Malibu Canyon between Piuma and Francisco.

A geologist came out to assess the area to make sure there weren’t any more loose rocks.

