MALIBU (CBSLA) — A falling boulder struck a car on Malibu Canyon Rd. on Monday afternoon, forcing the closure of all lanes over stability concerns.

The incident was first reported to Los Angeles County firefighters at 1:37 p.m. as a person trapped inside a car. Firefighters were able to free the victim, who was not seriously injured, and Public Works employees were able to move the boulder off the car.

A Sigalert was issued shortly after the incident, closing all lanes of Malibu Canyon Rd. between Piuma and Francisco. There was no estimate as to when the road would reopen.