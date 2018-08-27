  • KCAL9On Air

Boulder, Malibu Canyon Road

MALIBU (CBSLA) — A falling boulder struck a car on Malibu Canyon Rd. on Monday afternoon, forcing the closure of all lanes over stability concerns.

e3afc3e9c65e4d17a0432acfbfbeb447 Malibu Canyon Road Closed After Boulder Hits Car

The incident was first reported to Los Angeles County firefighters at 1:37 p.m. as a person trapped inside a car. Firefighters were able to free the victim, who was not seriously injured, and Public Works employees were able to move the boulder off the car.

72a56c0a4212412cb749f13bc5201dfb Malibu Canyon Road Closed After Boulder Hits Car

A Sigalert was issued shortly after the incident, closing all lanes of Malibu Canyon Rd. between Piuma and Francisco. There was no estimate as to when the road would reopen.

