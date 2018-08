Bizarre travel day here at #LAX.

Right now sitting on a plane that was readying for takeoff.

Someone ran onto the tarmac and apparently tried to stop / jump onto our plane.

He was just arrested by police. Law enforcement currently searching for foreign objects on runway. pic.twitter.com/vGTCLzNszL

— Zach Wigal 👾 (@ZachWigal) August 27, 2018