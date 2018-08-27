LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man made infamous for his less-than-gentlemanly treatment of female dates he found online appeared in court today, and he could face more than decade in jail if convicted of his courting crimes.

Paul Gonzales pleaded not guilty to extortion, grand theft and other charges stemming from his repeated “dine-and-dash” dates with women he contacted on dating apps.

His alleged crimes go back to 2016 and apparently ended earlier this year, when one of his latest victims was left to cover the $130 check for a shrimp and filet mignon dinner at Smitty’s Bar in Pasadena.

Prosecutors say Gonzales, 45, has left eight women with bills totaling about $1,000.

One of his victims told CBS she was happy the chickens — none of which he ordered — were coming home to roost.

“I’m ecstatic,” said a woman who goes by “Michelle.” “I think justice is served. I hope he gets what he deserved.”

Another one of his victims who goes by “Hunter” joked about his current meal regimen.

“He doesn’t have to worry about any meals now; he’s gonna get three square meals a day,” said Hunter. She was stiffed on the check at Mercado, also in Pasadena.

Gonzales is being held on $315,000 bail. If convicted, Gonzales faces up 13 years in state prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 7.