STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a diabetic boy who might have run away and was last seen at a Pasadena train stop Saturday.

DeJuan Ali Rhodes was last seen at the Sierra Madre Villa Metro Station located at 149 N. Halstead St. at about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25. The 16-year-old is diabetic, insulin-dependent and needs additional medication, his family told police.

DeJuan is black and described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 138 pounds. He was wearing a green t-shirt, blue shorts and white shoes, and was carrying a basketball when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is urged to call LASD’s Altadena Station at (626)798-1131 or leave an anonymous tip at (800)222-TIPS (8477).

