  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Advil, children's medication, Local TV, Recall, talkers

NEW YORK (CBS Local) – A specific type of Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum flavor is being recalled due to incorrect dosage cup markings.

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare issued the voluntary recall on the four-ounce bottles because the dosage cup provided is marked in teaspoons, while the instructions on the label are described in milliliters.

Pfizer says the wrong markings could potentially cause on overdose.

The specific lot being recalled is:

Product Name: Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4fl oz. Bottle
GTIN #: 3-0573-0207-30-0
Lot #: R51129
Expiration Date: 11/20

The most common ibuprofen overdose symptoms include nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision, and dizziness.

Pfizer says consumers who purchased the specific product should return it to the store for a full refund.

Customers with additional questions or concerns can call the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at 1-800-882-3845.

[H/T CBS Philly]