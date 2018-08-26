JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBSLA) — Video has surfaced on social media that captures audio as a mass shooting unfolded during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

The shooting unfolded at the GLHF Game Bar, which was hosting a Madden 19 video game tournament at the Jacksonsville Landing marketplace.

Authorities have reported that multiple people have been killed, with others transported to hospitals.

Via Twitter, video has surfaced that captured the moments the shooting unfolded. In the clip, multiple bullets are heard being fired.

[WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT]: The video below contains graphic and disturbing video.