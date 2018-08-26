LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds rallied on the steps of City Hall in Los Angeles Sunday to protest President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold spoke to many in the crowd who said they feared the conservative judge would work to put an end to legal abortion.

The timing of the protest was no accident. Sunday was “Women’s Equality Day” to mark the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.

And the rally was centered around women’s rights.

Many in the crowd held signs about women’s empowerment and many of those talked about keeping abortion safe and legal.

Congressman Adam Schiff spoke to the crowd. He’s clearly not a Kavanaugh fan nor much of one of the man who appointed the judge.

“This is a man nominated to a lifetime appointment,” he said, “to the most powerful court in the land by a president just implicated in potentially criminal conduct and whose own case might go before the Supreme Court.”

Kavanaugh, 53, was nominated by Trump to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Anthony Kennedy

Many in the crowd said they feared Kavanaught’s extreme-right positions would lead to the end of Roe v. Wade.

“The majority, which is us,” said protester Melanie Jones, “the majority, do not want Roe v. Wade made illegal.”

The LA protest was one of nearly 200 held around the nation Sunday in a “Unite For Justice” movement in all 50 states.

Many of the protesters believe Kavanaugh is too far from the mainstream.

“I think he is certainly anti-women when it comes to women’s reproductive rights,” said Dan Evans, “and I feel what we don’t need is a conservative on the court who is going to protect this president.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is planning to start hearings about the Kavanaugh nomination on September 4th. Senate democrats are working to push the hearings back.