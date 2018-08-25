HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Huntington Beach was forced to temporarily close after a shark allegedly bumped into a teen swimmer Friday night.

At around 8 p.m. Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was swimming when he saw a shark. It then reportedly bumped into him, according to Metro Net Fire Dispatch.

The boy was not hurt. The exact circumstances of the incident and the closure were not immediately confirmed.

The beach was closed through Saturday morning. It was reopened to the public a little before 1 p.m.