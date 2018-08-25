  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMCalling Dr. Pol
    3:30 PMCalling Dr. Pol
    4:00 PMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    4:30 PMRescue Me with Dr. Lisa
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    4:00 PMCBS 2 News Saturday
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:huntington beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Huntington Beach was forced to temporarily close after a shark allegedly bumped into a teen swimmer Friday night.

At around 8 p.m. Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was swimming when he saw a shark. It then reportedly bumped into him, according to Metro Net Fire Dispatch.

The boy was not hurt. The exact circumstances of the incident and the closure were not immediately confirmed.

The beach was closed through Saturday morning. It was reopened to the public a little before 1 p.m.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s