HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young was arrested on misdemeanor charges during a traffic stop in Hollywood late Friday night for being uncooperative with officers.

Officers arrested the 33-year-old Young on suspicion of obstruction and delaying a police investigation during a routine traffic stop, police said.

Officers pulled over the Cleveland High School graduate at about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards for expired vehicle registration and an illegal window tint, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.

Young was uncooperative and was eventually ordered out of his vehicle and handcuffed to “de-escalate the situation,” Lopez said.

Inmate records show that he was booked at 2:19 a.m. Saturday and released within an hour on $10,000 bail.

“He was processed at the Hollywood jail and cited out,” Lopze said, adding that the vehicle was impounded.

It was not immediately known if Young was the lone occupant, and Lopez said he had no description of Young’s vehicle.

Young, a fan favorite, played from the Lakers from 2013 to 2017. Last season, he won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. He is currently a free agent.

