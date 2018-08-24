Filed Under:San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Two women are dead and a third was wounded after being gunned down Friday morning in a San Bernardino neighborhood by a suspect who remains at large, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Wabash Street. San Bernardino police report that officers responded to find a woman in her 30s dead on the front lawn of a home and an elderly woman deceased inside.

The suspect, a man, knew the victims prior to the shooting, the motive of which was believed to be domestic in nature, police said.

A neighbor was also taken to a hospital with a graze wound, police added. No names were released.

The suspect ran away and could still be armed, according to police. His name and physical description were not immediately disclosed.

