WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A brief police chase ended Friday in the Woodland Hills area after an apparent carjacking.

The chase began along Mulholland Drive in Calabasas following a traffic stop, according to authorities. One person was detained when the silver Chevy SUV took off, deputies said.

A male passenger and a female driver were seen bailing out of the SUV.

The chase ended in Woodland Hills in the area of Warner Ranch Road and Canoga Avenue.

Video from the scene showed the SUV driving with its rear left tire blown out.

Sheriff pursuit !! Vehicle on rims ! pic.twitter.com/9cCFkVEy1U — Brandon Moffit (@BrandonMoffit) August 25, 2018

Details about the chase are still unconfirmed.