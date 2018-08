Two Killed After Tanker Truck Explodes Into Flames On 105 Freeway In HawthorneIt took firefighters more than 90 minutes to douse the flames. The westbound lanes could remain closed well into Friday evening rush hour.

Hit-And-Run Collision Sends Fruit Truck Careening Off San Bernardino Bridge, Sparks Fiery Crash BelowThe truck flew off the overpass and landed on several cars on the roadway below. The suspect sped away but was later captured.

Former 'Real Housewife' Hopes Her Son's Attempted Murder Charge Will Be Dropped Because Of Recording Error"I think that the truth is finally being exposed so I appreciate that," Peterson told KCAL9's Stacey Butler Thursday evening.

Mother Killed, 9 Hurt In Violent Chain-Reaction Wreck On 5 Freeway In IrvineThree children were among the injured. The southbound 5 Freeway reopened after being shut down for more than 10 hours.

LA Prosecutor Guzzles Alcohol After Rear-Ending DJ Big Boy In CalabasasVideo from the scene shows the clearly woozy suspect taking hits from a bottle of alcohol in the driver’s seat following the collision.

Grand Rapids Man Accused Of Urinating On Black Child, Calling Her N-WordThe neighbor, Katrena Rapier, said the girl was soaking wet and scared.

ICE Detains Man Driving Pregnant Wife To Deliver Baby, Says He Is Wanted For Homicide In MexicoJoel Arrona was driving his wife to the hospital for a scheduled Cesarean section Wednesday afternoon when he was detained by ICE agents in San Bernardino.

Suspect Dead, Another Arrested In Officer-Involved Shooting Near OC Car WashPolice were investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday at a car wash in Santa Ana.

Citizens Hold Apple Theft SuspectsGood Samaritans in Thousand Oaks stepped in and stopped some suspected robbers. Investigators believe they could be tied to a snatch-and-grab crew hitting Apple stores across the state.

Eagle Rock Charter School Closes Suddenly Due To Low EnrollmentSurprised and frustrated parents only discovered the closure as they were dropping off their children at school Thursday.