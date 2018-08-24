  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cancer, John McCain, Senate

WASHINGTON (CBS News) – Sen. John McCain has decided to discontinue medical treatment in his battle with brain cancer, his family said in a statement Friday.

gettyimages 874295374 Sen. John McCain To Stop Treatment For Brain Cancer

U.S. Sen. John McCain speaks after he was presented with the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal during a special Twilight Tattoo performance Nov. 14, 2017, at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia. (Getty Images)

The Arizona Republican senator’s family said McCain has “surpassed expectations for survival,” but the “progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict.” McCain, 89, was diagnosed with glioblastoma more than a year ago.

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious,” McCain’s family said in a statement. “In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

McCain, a war hero, was first elected to the Senate in 1986.

McCain’s wife, Cindy, tweeted about her love for her husband of 38 years and her appreciation for everyone who has come alongside them in the last year.

Meghan McCain, their daughter, said her family wouldn’t have made it this far without the support of others.

“My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year,” she tweeted. “Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on.”

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s