SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A hit-and-run driver was arrested after slamming into a semi-truck on a 215 Freeway bridge late Thursday night in San Bernardino, sending the truck careening off the side of an overpass and bursting into flames on a roadway below, leaving two people hurt.

At about 10:45 p.m., a vehicle on the southbound 215 Freeway near University Parkway collided into a semi-truck carrying peaches and plums, California Highway Patrol reports.

The impact sent the big-rig off the side of the freeway overpass and landed down on University Parkway, bursting into flames, CHP said. The semi also struck several cars in the process which were driving down University Parkway.

Several Good Samaritans rushed to the scene and pulled the driver out of the semi. He was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. One of the drivers of the cars struck by the semi was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The truck leaked about 50 gallons of diesel fuel, prompting a hazmat callout. The fruit was strewn across the roadway, creating a sloshy mess.

Meanwhile, the vehicle which had initially struck the semi on the freeway sped away. However, officers caught up with the vehicle and arrested the male driver on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run, CHP reports.

A Sig Alert was issued and University Parkway was shut down in both directions. The closure was expected to remain in place through at least 9 a.m. At least one lane of the southbound 215 Freeway was also closed as of 5 a.m. while Caltrans crews repair a damaged guardrail.