SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – The Santa Monica Pier was closed Thursday morning due to a police incident.

A little before 6:30 a.m., Santa Monica police officers responded to the pier for a call about a possible gunshot victim. Police later said that a woman had been rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police were unsure if the shooting was self-inflicted, or if a suspect shot her.

The pier remained closed as of 8 a.m.