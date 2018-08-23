SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Santa Ana.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. at First Street and Cypress Avenue near the Santa Ana Express Car Wash, officials said.

A male suspect was shot and wounded, but no officers were injured, according to Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

A second man was taken into custody, according to CBS2’s Chris Ercoli.

First Street has been closed between Main Street and Orange Avenue.