GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBSLA) — A 60-year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of urinating on a 5-year-old black girl who was playing hide-and-seek with friends.

The CBS affiliate in Grand Rapids, WWMT, also reported the man called the girl the N-word.

The station says David Allen Dean, a registered sex offender, is now behind bars.

Officials did not formally name Dean as the suspect but the station quoted a neighbor whose sons were playing with the victim and her brother.

The neighbor, Katrena Rapier, said the girl was soaking wet and scared.

The other children said the man crept up behind the girl and urinated on her head and blouse as they played around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Grand Rapids Police told the station the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office was reviewing the case to see what charges should be filed in addition to a felony sex offense.

The Associated Press reported that the victim and her friends were being offered counseling.

