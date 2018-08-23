SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson and her son are hoping a mistake of the court will set Josh Waring free.

Waring is currently behind bars facing an attempted murder charge. He’s accused of shooting a man outside a Costa Mesa home in 2016.

“I think that the truth is finally being exposed so I appreciate that,” Peterson told KCAL9’s Stacey Butler Thursday evening.

The company that oversees phone calls at the Orange County Jail admitted that human error caused them to accidentally record more than three years worth of phone calls from about 1,000 inmates that they weren’t supposed to.

“I call this cheating,” Peterson says.

She’s referring to Global Tel Link Corporation. In a hearing Thursday, a contractor with the company admitted to recording the privileged conversations between attorneys and their clients.

“It gives the prosecution an unfair advantage. Attorney-client [privilege] is considered one of the most sacred privileges in law especially criminal law. If we can see there was evidence that was given over about defense strategy or basically anything, cases could be dismissed,” says Joel Garson, Waring’s attorney.

Reportedly frustrated that his calls with his attorney were being recorded, Waring has asked to represent himself.

His mom is hopeful the so-called glitch has come to light and her son’s case and others will be dismissed.

“It’s very frustrating and for me to live in Orange County, it’s really … I mean, I’m disturbed by it. With all of his Constitutional rights that had been violated up-to-date, I didn’t think this is where we lived.”

Waring’s attorney is asking for the charges to be dropped because of what he called outrageous governmental conduct.