CALABASAS (CBSLA) – A former Los Angeles County prosecutor appeared intoxicated when he was involved in a collision with renowned radio host “Big Boy” this week in Calabasas.

Big Boy, whose real name is Kurt Alexander, was riding in a Nissan SUV Tuesday afternoon when he tells CBS2 his vehicle was rear-ended by a BMW sedan on Parkway Calabasas.

The driver of the BMW was identified by authorities as Michael Pettersen, a longtime attorney with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Following the collision, video from the scene shows a clearly woozy suspect taking hits from a bottle of alcohol in the driver’s seat while Alexander and his party stand on the side of the road.

“If I would have written that as a bit or a movie, you would say everything was believable until that part,” Alexander told CBS2 Wednesday in an interview.

The video then shows as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies struggle to drag Pettersen into a patrol vehicle as he collapses onto the ground, appearing drunk. He was booked on felony DUI charges.

Meanwhile, Alexander’s driver had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Pettersen worked for the DA’s office for 28 years before being placed on leave in January 2017. His law license was suspended in September 2017. He was previously arrested on drunken driving charges back in 2014.

It was unclear if Pettersen was still under the employ of the DA’s office.

“I don’t know how long he did his job, but now somebody is about to do a job on him,” Alexander said. “You know, I think he deserves everything. And I understand that, you know, he has a problem. But you got to pay your tuition into the school of experience. And he has to pay for that. And I’m not talking about paying me. I mean, he could have really killed someone.”