NEAR ACTON (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Fire Department crews rescued three people who got trapped after a car tumbled off the side of a road in the Angeles National Forest Thursday morning near Acton.

At 7:19 a.m., crews responded to a report of a vehicle which went off the side of Mount Emma Road, east of the Angeles Forest Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two adults and a child were rescued. One patient was airlifted to a hospital and the two others were transported by ambulance, the fire department said.

The conditions of the victims and the circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.